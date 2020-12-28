Giving school counselors the credit they deserve
To the editor: As the nation is learning to navigate through these unprecedented and trying times, it is imperative for youth to utilize support from surrounding mental health professionals. School counselors certainly function as a buffer for students who are experiencing challenges. It is often difficult to summarize the intricate role that school counselors play within a school system due to the wide array of duties they are assigned. The plethora of expectations that a school counselor must meet varies from school to school, yet they are always required to be proactive in promoting students’ mental well-being.
This role has unquestionably evolved, demanding more respect and recognition throughout the transformation. A part of this blossoming can be detected in the shift in the title, eliminating the term “guidance,” with the intention to solidify the incorporation of mental health aspects. School counselors are not expected to complete therapy in the school setting, still, they must be equipped with clinical skills that help youth overcome obstacles that are impeding their ability to fully access the curriculum.
Now more than ever, the time is ripe for school counselors to prove their worth as an advocate and benefit for students on various levels. School counselors must be able to implement and execute interventions for students in need of additional support. Moreover, they hold the responsibility to boost the awareness of mental health in their schools while also aiming to remove shame and stigma. They are the apparent resource that can contribute to the betterment of a student’s ability to function socially, academically, and emotionally.
The role of a school counselor is fluid and will likely continue to expand and evolve. School counselors are meant to be lifelong learners, adjusting to the needs of the students, and soaking in useful information throughout their entire career. Though this position is flexible and varies from school to school, the priority of a student’s mental health never shifts. School counselors can act as the final thread that keeps youth from completely unraveling.
Taryn DeSanty, North Adams