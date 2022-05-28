To the editor: Living in Kennebunk, Maine, I was delighted to find that I could livestream “The Approach” from Shakespeare & Company.
The description of the play about two estranged sisters who shared a mutual friend piqued my interest. I love a play that makes me think about it long after it’s over. That’s exactly what “The Approach” did for me.
I streamed it a few nights ago as did a friend, and it has been running in my head since. The play has potential to feel slow, as there is not a lot of action on the stage, but it instead unfolds circuitously over a period of years through four different conversations, each of which involves two of the characters sitting together in the same restaurant. The conversations felt real to me, like I was learning the story by eavesdropping from a nearby table.
The talkback session after the show brought into focus some of of the questions I had as I was watching, but even more rewarding were the conversations my friend and I had that teased out what we suspect had happened between the three women. That’s one of my favorite aspects of theater: the after-the-show conversations.
I think this play is about estranged sisters, estranged because of a common boyfriend, who find their way back to one another. But more deeply, it’s about friendships between women and the bad relationships women can find themselves navigating, sometimes sharing the difficulties of those relationships with friends/sisters, sometimes protecting the friends/sisters from the worst of it (lying to others and themselves), and sometimes turning those difficulties upon themselves.
Though not a direct conclusion, the play has a suggestion of a suicide in the third conversation. The final conversation revisits the first scene as one of the women contemplates the death, leaving us to question what each character’s truth is. The play was really well done, and I wholeheartedly suggest that you see it. The more people you see it with, the more people you will have to talk about it with afterwards and unwind the threads to your own conclusions. Those conversations will be rich.
Lisa Eaton, Kennebunk, Maine