To the editor: I wanted to congratulate the Pittsfield Goodwill store on switching locations and expanding their store inventory. ("Goodwill holding grand opening for new store," Eagle, July 11.)
I haven't been in to visit yet, but hope to soon, as I'm a resident of Pittsfield who is on a limited budget for the time being and really appreciates the affordable options that the local Goodwill store offers, as well its grassroots support of repurposing and renewal of vintage items and products.
I also wanted to make a new suggestion for someone to take on my vision of a new potential local franchise shop, called something like "Junk." In my vision, "Junk" could be an alternative to Goodwill where individuals could donate anything, from unused pencils to old furniture that Goodwill does not take, and set it up in a store where products are free completely of cost for others that can't afford to even shop at Goodwill. In my view, this community store would be an asset to communities for not only limited budget shoppers but also those individuals who believe that, in a country of overwhelming production, no unused or suitably recyclable vintage item should go to waste.
Until then, I shall look forward to utilizing the new Goodwill store, and I send my sincere congratulations to all that participated in the recent store location moving process.
Jennifer Gorson, Pittsfield