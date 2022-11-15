Being a former player and coach of football, nothing does my heart better than hearing a good sportsmanship story!
To the editor: A friend and parent of a Monument Mountain football player, Nick Henderson, told me how impressed he was about the Taconic players helping their opponents up of the ground after a tackle, one even given the running back a high-five after making the hit. ("Surviving the Thunder; Monument Mountain's defense holds off Taconic in both team's final football game," Eagle, Nov. 13.)
The parent from Monument said that he had not witnessed this gesture all season. My explanation was Taconic’s head coach Jermaine Sistrunk and his coaching staff.
Jermaine and company are teaching more than the game of football; they are teaching these young men the game of life.
Yes, football is a contact sport and extremely competitive. But is there anything wrong with being a good sportsman? Especially in high school, when the next step is either going to college or starting a job. Teaching athletes skills to prepare them for their future is what this Taconic football staff is doing.
Thank you Coach Sistrunk and your staff for what you are doing for the program and your players.
Keep up the great work.
Fred L. Barschdorf, Pittsfield