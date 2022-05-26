To the editor: Did you know that May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month?
Brain tumors are some of the least known about and the least researched type of tumors. Brain tumors impact so many in our local Berkshire community, both children and adults. Brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death among children and young adults in the U.S. An estimated 1,600 people in Massachusetts will be diagnosed with a primary brain tumor or other central nervous system tumor this year.
In spite of all the advances in many types of cancer, there have been only five FDA-approved drugs and one device available to treat brain tumors. Brain tumors in children are different from adult tumors and need different treatments. There has not been one treatment developed and approved specifically for pediatric brain tumors.
There is hope. Physicians and researchers have learned more in the last five years than in the previous 20. Researchers are learning more every day and working to make more clinical trials available. But they need more funding. What can you do? Support local cancer organizations including the AYJ Fund, Strong Little Souls, Pop Cares and The Berkshire County Jimmy Fund, and follow them on social media. Advocate for increased federal funding for research. Make a call to your senators and representative in Congress. Support a local community member with cancer by dropping off a meal, a gift card or send a note to brighten their day. Just the cost of gas and meals for a day of treatment is expensive. Gray matters.
Kathy Arabia, North Adams
The writer is the executive director of the AYJ Fund, a North Adams organization that advocates for child brain cancer awareness and research.