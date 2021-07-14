To the editor: I find it humorous and ignorant all at the same time.
Pittsfield had the most beautiful and functional (albeit, it may have needed work) rotary/roundabout at Park square. The city at some point rationalized why it didn’t work and relaid out lanes, traffic signals, etc. at significant cost.
Now, perhaps due to free federal money, Pittsfield's administration has rationalized these rotaries in other locations. It would appear our city leaders have no real logical vision for the long-term growth of the city, but to ride the money train under the guise of building a future.
We need to see development plans that yield positive results and true growth from our city leaders.
Gary Strout, Lenox