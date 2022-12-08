<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Gold Star medals for Capitol Police, Warnock reelection fill me with hope

To the editor: Congress recently awarded Gold Star medals in recognition of the service and sacrifice made by police on Jan. 6, 2021. ("Jan. 6 heroes honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob," Eagle, Dec. 7.)

I applaud the families who refused to shake the hand of any Republican representative. By so doing, they shine the spotlight on the disgusting refusal of Republicans to publicly call Jan. 6 what it was: an insurrection. Some 21 Republican House members voted against awarding these medals for imbecilic reasons.

With Georgia’s reelection of Sen. Raphael Warnock, I have hope that our country can shed this cultish stupor so many find themselves in, but there remains much to do to end this Trumpish scourge.

Chuck Koscher, Lenox

