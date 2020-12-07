Good news for Berkshire cycling enthusiasts
To the editor:
With COVID getting everyone outdoors, there are exciting cycling initiatives happening throughout the Berkshires that we want everyone to know about.
First and foremost, thanks to the efforts of Fran Heming, the state Department of Transportation Western Massachusetts regional director, we have a totally repaved Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, which so many people are enjoying.
Fran and Andrew Hogsland helped to secure the funds for the Mohawk bike/pedestrian trail in Williamstown that is in the bidding process for a spring groundbreaking. Also this spring, construction of the Pittsfield extension of the Ashuwillticook Trail to Crane Avenue will begin. Two other projects in the pipeline are a Lee off-road path and a further Pittsfield extension to Merrill Road. Both projects are in the design review phase.
Lenox has completed the Walker Street project with excellent bike/pedestrian amenities and concluded a feasibility study for bike paths, Great Barrington is also exploring on-road and off-road options. North Adams and Pittsfield are working on inner-city accessibility and actively engaging community participation in the planning. West Stockbridge has revived their interest in an off-road path and Egremont has a group that has identified a potential route to Great Barrington.
The boldest project is in Pittsfield, where a grant provided funding to assess downtown cycling options. While we appreciate that change takes time to accept, we want to support the designated-lane, complete-street design and improvements at major intersections. We are also looking forward to the Tyler Street Project, which will include bike lanes when construction proceeds in the spring. Many thanks to Deanna Ruffer, director of Community Development; Ricardo Morales, commissioner of Public Services and Utilities; and CJ Hoss, city planner. Special thanks to James McGrath, program manager for Parks, Open Space and Natural Resources, for his 20-plus years of commitment to the bike path. The city is poised to provide safe cycling, which will connect commuters to services and cycling enthusiastic to great outdoor adventures. These amenities will also make the city a more welcoming place for tourists.
The Berkshire Bike Path Council wants to thank everyone who has worked so hard to bring these projects to fruition and improve the outdoor opportunities for everyone in the Berkshires. We encourage you to join in supporting your local projects and take advantage of our new accessibility as it becomes a reality.
Marjorie Cohan, Pittsfield
The writer is president of the Berkshire Bike Path Council.