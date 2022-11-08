To the editor: It was important news to hear that Berkshire Medical Center and the union representing 700 nurses reached a four-year agreement. ("The last time they bargained with Berkshire Medical, nurses went on strike. Here's how the talks went this time," Eagle, Nov. 2.)
In talking with nurses and staff of Massachusetts Nurses Association, and hearing from BMC management, this agreement seems to be a good one in terms of compensation for nurses, improving staffing, and helping to recruit and retain staff.
Since both labor and management feel that the recent negotiations went “a lot smoother” than those in 2017-18, I and others hope that BMC management and nurses will work together to implement this agreement as well as find additional ways to recruit and retain staff which includes doctors. Like other communities, we are having a difficult time keeping key health care employees. Having labor and management work together to deal with this challenge would be another important outcome of recent contract negotiations.
Peter Lazes, West Stockbridge
The writer is visiting professor and co-coordinator of the Healthcare Labor-Management Partnership Initiative at the School of Labor and Employment Relations at Penn State University.