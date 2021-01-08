Good or evil?
To the editor: What some people think is good, others think is evil.
Look back at American History. Kidnapping people of color was considered an opportunity for wealth. Some thought this brilliant, others disastrous. Slavery, depriving people of color the opportunities of education and dignity, was considered a way of life. Others were shocked that people could be treated inhumanly. After decades, mankind sees the evil.
The Ku Klux Klan was created to intimidate black Southerners and ethnic and religious minorities from voting. The Klan spread over the United States, expanded to target immigrants, gays and women. The Klan grew in cities up North, often in response to Catholics from Eastern and Central Europe. Klansmen in Queens protested their presence in 1927, brawling with police officers. A document trail gives names, dates and addresses. The New York Times published the story and who were arrested; Fred Trump is named.
Some approved of Jim Crow laws. Housing and wealth discrimination are still effective barriers to racial equality. In 1973 charges were filed against Fred’s and Donald’s Trump Management Corporation by the DOJ. Minority tenants were being denied rentals or properties. Some properties subsided to the Trumps by our own Federal Housing Authority.
Our first president of color was harassed and falsely accused of not being born in the U.S. by Donald Trump. Make America Great Again seemed Make America White again. White supremacists support and praise Trump and he defends them. In his first three weeks as president, Trump slashed many of President Obama’s policies that benefited civil rights, the environment and immigration. The list of racial comments and actions from the life of Donald Trump are too numerous for me to count.
Electing a biased reality TV host for president is controversial, but how could his administration choose to bypass or contradict key recommendations from Obama’s transition-era pandemic playbook in combating COVID-19? If followed, it would have prevented shortages of masks, PPE and medical supplies needed as the virus spread, hitting hard communities of color. We do not need a generational or decade-long rearview mirror to know good from evil.
Marytheresa Valleri, Lee