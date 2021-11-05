To the editor: This is the time of year we begin thinking charitably toward everyone — our family, friends, and coworkers, as well as local, national and international charities.
Berkshire County is a generous place indeed. But with more than 1,000 nonprofits, competition for donations and volunteers is pretty stiff. If you have been thinking about getting involved, now is a good time to do so in the spirit of the season and because you are needed.
On Friday, Nov. 12, Berkshire United Way and Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires are teaming up to present a virtual volunteer fair. This Zoom event is a safe and easy way to meet with nonprofits and find out about volunteer opportunities. And it’s free thanks to our partner, Berkshire Bank.
Through volunteering you can make new friends, find a sense of place and purpose, learn new skills, and enjoy the rewarding feelings that come with giving back to your community.
Please join us and these participating nonprofits: 18 Degrees, AARP Massachusetts, Alzheimer's Association, Barrington Stage Company, BEAT (Berkshire Environmental Action Team), Berkshire Bounty, Berkshire Center for Justice, Berkshire Community Action Council, Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority, Berkshire United Way, Blue Rider Stables, BRIDGE, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, Community Recreation Association (CRA), Construct, Cooler Communities, EforAll, Flying Cloud Institute, Freelance Investigative Reporters and Editors (FIRE), Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, Hancock Shaker Village, Literacy Network of South Berkshire, Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, Northern Berkshire United Way, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, The People's Pantry, Railroad Street Youth Project, South Community Food Pantry, Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, Villages of the Berkshires, Volunteers in Medicine.
Everyone is welcome, especially newcomers, students and retirees. To register visit npcberkshires.org or call 413-441-9542.
Brenda Petell, Hinsdale
Liana Toscanini, Sandisfield
The writers are, respectively, director of volunteer engagement at Berkshire United Way and executive director of Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires.