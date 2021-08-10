To the editor: I read the column about Wally the stegosaurus coming back after his "rehab."
This is not the first time I have seen Wally. In 1964 or 1965, my mom, dad, brother, sister, and I went to the New York World's Fair. Recently I found a picture of Robin, Jeff, myself, and my dad at the 1964-1965 World's Fair.
Even though we were only 4, 5 and 5, my parents actually brought us to the fair. I can imagine it must not have been easy for my parents with three small children. Probably every five minutes there were complaints from us children. "I'm hungry." "I'm thirsty." "I have to go to the bathroom." So I give my parents a lot of credit for venturing forth as they did.
Not to forget, I remember meeting Wally at that fair. Vaguely, as it was so many years ago.
Life is amazing as how people (and stegosaurus) come back into your life. Usually you never expect to see anyone again. This is not the first time this has happened.
Quite a few years ago my sister and brother-in-law, who live in New Jersey, were at the Jersey Shore at Wildwood. That is a very popular spot with the beach. A lady and her husband approached my sister and brother-in-law, and the lady said to Robin, "You look a lot like someone I went to college with, Diane Ditman." (I am a graduate of Curry College in Milton.) "Do you know her?"
Robin said, "Not only do I know her, but she's my sister." How is it possible a lady from my college would meet my sister years later in a location miles away? I guess you never know where or what life will bring you.
Wally, I am very glad to meet up with you again. You are an old friend who disappeared into the eons of time and came back to say, "See Diane, I am still around and I still love you." What an incredible situation this is.
The best people to have in your life are (most of the time) family. You can go your separate ways but the family ties are always there. You circulate in and out of each other's life but can always come back.
Diane Ditman, Pittsfield