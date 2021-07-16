To the editor: It is with great pride to know that I set the table for North Adams (beginning in 2017) to finally elect a woman as its first woman mayor.
This is one more step for women's equality and the beginning of a long and continuing battle for women's rights with men who support us.
That three other women stood up and became candidates is to be applauded, and I look forward to a respectful and dignified campaign. This is a historic event as well as a great step forward for North Adams and our residents.
Rachel I. Branch, North Adams