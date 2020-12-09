Goodbye to the power vertical — for now
To the editor:
Leaders in countries such as Russia, China and Hungary love “the power vertical.” It is a governmental system which only works from the top down with a dictator at the top. Loyalists are appointed to important posts whether they are qualified for their positions or not. The government is run by “command and control,” and woe to any member of the press who speaks out against this system. She or he will be labelled “an enemy of the people” instantly.
Sycophants play a major role in this kind of government. It is their job to keep the populace submissive by means of a steady stream of anger, fear and lies. Normally, thoughtful students of government and the abuse of power read books by George Orwell or Aldous Huxley to understand this kind of oppression. Many Americans feel that we have just survived a four-year “power vertical” assault on our Constitution and our democracy by Donald Trump and his minions.
Feel relief — if you can — that Joe Biden won the presidential election on Nov. 3 as voters were able to dump Trump. Sadly, “power vertical” movements do not vanish. Notice all the lawsuits and fundraising efforts that Trump has started since Nov. 3. Listen to all the misinformation and lies pedaled by Trump and his sycophants on radio, television and social media since then.
All of this antidemocratic reaction is going on among a sizable minority of our population in the midst of the worst public health crisis in the United States in a century. For nine months, Trump ignored the seriousness of the pandemic. A national security threat such as COVID-19 could have been contained with “bottom up/thoughtful” leadership last spring. Nothing happened because the virus was inconvenient to Trump and his “power vertical” form of government. Over 260,000 Americans have already died.
Joe Biden will have many issues with which to wrestle as our new president: climate change, the pandemic, health care, food, housing, infrastructure, civil unrest, law enforcement, education and income inequality. That is a tall order. One can only hope that the new president will also send Congress a packet of bills that will strengthen our Constitution, our rule of law and our voting procedures so that we never have another “power vertical” takeover in the United States.
Peter Buttenheim, Williamstown