To the editor: Let me understand this.
Many of the same congressional Republicans who voted down a joint investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection now want Congress to investigate their lunatic assertion that the FBI was really behind it. But wait, wasn't the problem on Jan. 6 just some unruly tourists?
Vladimir Putin has succeeded beyond his wildest dreams in sowing mistrust of institutions and information sources in the American psyche. He has many avid accomplices in Congress and the media willing to continue this work.
Thom Lipiczky, West Stockbridge