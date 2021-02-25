GOP makes ‘bipartisanship’ a bad word
To the editor: Bipartisanship my foot.
Think “Lucy’s football” as GOP and “Charlie Brown” as Democrats. Worse than GOP regulars ignoring Trump’s “stolen election” lies are Republicans who overlook extremists’ violent acting out of Trump’s contempt for 81 million Biden voters.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked votes on House bills to raise the federal minimum wage and to issue another modest check to most people going broke from the COVID-19 pandemic. Why? Don’t give them more money — it will stop Americans from going to work. Seriously?
Sen. McConnell leads Republicans who don’t care how little of last spring’s $2.5 trillion CARES Act they voted for really helped 90 percent people. Rent or mortgage, electric, heat, groceries and gas are not one-offs. Last fall, Republicans talked with Democrats in Congress. Talk is cheap. But the GOP refused to vote — except for the Supreme Court Justice they seated in a minute.
Knowing history is not holding grudges. Calling for bipartisanship, coming from Sen. McConnell, would be funny if it wasn’t so dishonest.
For decades Republicans cut taxes for the rich and didn’t work with Democrats to improve our economy or raise the wages of most people. Republicans who welcomed Southern racists in the 1960s now shout communism at proposals to tax very wealthy people more than the rest of us 90 percent of Americans.
Since Nixon, Republican Presidents left our economy in huge deficits. The GOP blocked or diluted Democratic presidents’ efforts to rebuild a strong economy. Republicans insist that their back-pedaling protection of the rich and powerful when Democrats are in the White House is called bipartisanship.
The example of “successful” bipartisanship, of course, was the payroll tax raise of the 1986 agreement to save Social Security by Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill. That “great deal” raised the rate of payroll tax deductions from paychecks of low-to-middle-income earners . They saved the highest-income earners from paying FICA above the middle-income cap.
When news media promotes “bipartisan” policy-making, it sounds like telling Charlie Brown to play fair with Lucy while she keeps moving the football.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket