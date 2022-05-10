To the editor: There are three candidates vying for the key leadership position of Select Board in Lee. ("A three-way race has emerged for a seat being vacated by longtime Lee Select Board member Patricia Carlino," Eagle, April 16.)
I believe it is important to have a mix of fresh ideas and experience on any board or committee. Gordon Bailey will bring 12 years of Select Board experience. Gordon’s lengthy resume of serving our community as a district representative, on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and volunteering on other committees has provided extensive experience on which he can rely while working to move the town forward.
Having been a local and state building inspector, Gordon possesses a great deal of knowledge and skill. He is a thoughtful and intelligent person who has already contributed to Lee and wants to continue to give. When I worked with him on the town administrator search committee, I developed a new appreciation for his intelligence and the thorough work he puts into a job. Gordon is known for his willingness to listen to everyone and consider their opinions prior to making final decisions.
We determine the direction in which our towns will shift based on the leaders we choose. From my perspective, Lee’s strengths are plentiful. We are fortunate to have many competent, caring volunteers attending to their corner of interest. Our downtown is thriving, our schools are amazing and our new town administrator has hit the ground running with excellent town employees.
The signed agreement through the Rest of the River Committee has gleaned much attention. The river cleanup is one of many issues that will require experience, knowledge and collaboration. Additionally, we have a need for strong leadership to oversee any new development, promote affordable housing, assist with the creation of a master plan and be responsible to ensure daily operations run smoothly. The solutions to our challenges will depend on our leaders working together, carefully weighing out legal and financial repercussions from all decisions being made. It is without question that I believe Gordon is the best person to have in this position.
Please consider casting your vote for Gordon Bailey on May 16.
Janet Warner, Lee