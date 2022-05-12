To the editor: Lee is fortunate to have several candidates seeking the open seat on the Select Board.
Each person deserves our thanks for their willingness to seek office and take on the challenges of town governance. That said, I believe that Gordon Bailey possesses the relevant skills, experience and temperament necessary to best meet the needs of this important position.
Gordon has served the community in multiples roles spanning several decades, including a previous 12-year tenure on the Select Board. He consistently demonstrated that he was well-informed and prepared to tackle difficult issues with an unwavering commitment to the best interests of Lee. Gordon’s personal integrity allows him to take principled stands on difficult issues while showing respect and seeking consensus with others whenever possible. As an added bonus, his professional career as a state building inspector has provided him with a wealth of relevant knowledge regarding building codes, planning and safety issues.
We are indeed fortunate to have a candidate so well prepared to take on the challenges and opportunities facing Lee in the years to come. Please support Gordon Bailey for Lee Select Board.
Michael Bullock, Lee