To the editor: I support the reelection of Gordon Hubbard to the Lanesborough Select Board.
Mr. Hubbard prepares himself well by reading all the agenda materials before the Select Board meetings. He is very transparent, has no personal agenda, has an open mind and the business acumen that has worked well with the fiscal responsibilities of the Select Board. Gordon has attended Planning Board, Zoning Board, Finance Committee, Recreation Committee, Board of Health and Economic Development Committee meetings and every business-to-business event while serving on the Select Board. He is very sincere in his desire to continue serving the community and he has always been courteous and a true gentleman when responding to the public at these meetings.
Given my roles in town government serving as chair of the Economic Development Committee, member of both the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals and having attended just about every Select Board meeting over the past several years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the differences in the candidates in their preparation for the meetings they are involved in. I’ve also read Mr. Hubbard’s platform, goals, experience and education on reelectgordonhubbard.com. Gordon is by far the more prepared, experienced and professional of the two candidates in this race.
Lanesborough has some very serious issues that require the best, most qualified person for the job. Transparency and accountability are very important when running for public office at this high level. Gordon Hubbard is by far that person. I’ll cast my vote on June 21 for Gordon Hubbard for Select Board for three more year.
Your vote is important — remember, every vote has an impact on the future of our town.
Barbara Davis-Hassan, Lanesborough