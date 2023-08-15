Letter:Governor should practice what she prescribes

To the editor: So our governor wants us residents to take and house migrant families. ("Declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Maura Healey asks residents to host immigrant families as shelter system reaches capacity," Eagle, Aug. 8.)
I think this is a wonderful idea, as long as Gov. Healey, her entire staff and everyone of our state legislators do exactly what she is asking of the rest of us, and it should be required that they out of their own pockets pay for food, education and medical, not the legal taxpayers of the commonwealth. The governor should basically put up or shut up; then maybe her proposal might warrant some merit.
Kevin Maher, Pittsfield