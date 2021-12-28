To the editor: I am a senior and I am grateful and feel so fortunate to have received immediate help and support when I started to have COVID symptoms last week.
I called the Berkshire County telephone number to get a test and got an appointment for the following day. Within a few hours, someone called to notify me I was positive. Within an hour, another person called from the Berkshire Health Services asking me if I wanted to get the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment. Of course I said yes.
A while later, I had an appointment for the infusion treatment the next day at the Berkshire Medical Center. When I arrived at BMC, a staff person escorted me and two others to a dedicated room where two nurses prepared us for the infusion and watched over us to check our vitals and watch for any allergic symptoms. Later when I arrived home, I received a call from a nurse at the Lenox Public Health Services to check up on how I was feeling.
I knew that the combination of being fully vaccinated and boosted and having the infusion would reduce my symptoms of having COVID and keep me out of the hospital and it has. Dr. Fauci recently said that the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment is underutilized because not many people know about it. I then decided to tell family and friends about the existence and effectiveness of the infusion treatment and to write this letter.
I want to thank the Berkshire Health Services Team who has established this efficient system to help people with COVID in our county. I thanked the nurses in the infusion room for their dedication as they assist COVID-positive patients every day to get the treatment.
I am hoping that if you haven't gotten vaccinated, please do and spread the word about the only treatment available at this time, it could save your life and others.
Sheila Donath, Lenox
Editor's note: In a story published in Wednesday's edition ('Omicron is here': Berkshire Health Systems readies for new variant), BHS officials acknowledged the commonly used monoclonal antibody treatment, Regeneron, has been found to be less effective against the omicron variant, and the one infusion treatment known to work on the new variant is likely to be in very short supply in the coming months.