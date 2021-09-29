To the editor: How do I love the print Berkshire Eagle? Let me count the ways.
I love it for:
The intrepid way our brave delivery couple get the paper to our box before dawn in rain, snow or shine.
The fresh, elegant way the paper looks in print every day, with classic masthead, lead headline and feature photos.
The way the paper itself feels — soft texture, cool on a hot day and warm when it’s cool.
The way the pages flip as one seeks the opinions, the arts, the funnies, the weather, the puzzles, diving in and out of other stories en route.
The way one can clip and post favorite pictures and stories on the fridge.
The way a newspaper can rattle, the only thing that will scare a certain cat off the table.
The afterlife of a newspaper, from soaking up spills to starting fires to stuffing wet shoes, from lining a bird cage to mulching a garden, from becoming a toy boat to metamorphosing into egg carton, berry box or drywall.
Thank you to The Eagle for acquiring your new printing press and continuing your commitment to print.
Deb Burns, Williamstown