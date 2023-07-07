Letter: Grateful for Lenox Community Center

The editor: The Lenox Community Center is a lucky find.
Every Wednesday, I play mahjong. It surprised me to learn all the benefits the center offers, from swimming lessons to elder advice. Thanks to the dedicated staff under the direction of Darlene McCauley and her staff Molly O’ Brien and Elizabeth Matarevich.
We the Lenox community and beyond benefit from a chock-full schedule of activities, classes and events for all ages throughout the year. The center more than lives up to its motto: Where community spirit lives. I’m grateful for the opportunity to enjoy the spirit that is found here alive and well.
Annie Rye, Lenox