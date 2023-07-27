Letter: Grateful for professional response to electrical incident in Richmond

To the editor: A recent Eagle article by Clarence Fanto detailed the truck taking down electrical wires outside our home causing the electrical current to run through it causing considerable damage. ("A house fire was narrowly averted after an 18-wheeler knocked down power lines in Richmond," Eagle, July 18.)
We were immensely fortunate to be home when it occurred as we could alert everyone to the smoke and burning wires inside. We are grateful to our Fire Department for doing an infrared analysis of the electrical panel and telling us that Pignatelli Electric responds to emergencies and Eversource for advising us to disconnect all power until the electricians did a thorough check as it was a fire hazard. Eversource people worked for hours in the thunderstorm to restore power to the neighborhood.
The high caliber of our responders and providers cannot be overstated.
Stevan and Paula Patterson, Richmond