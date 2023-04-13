Letter: Grateful for the hard workers of the Dalton Highway Department

To the editor: While many people frequently voice criticisms and complaints regarding their town's or city's services, we'd like to praise the amazing efforts put forth by the town of Dalton's Highway Department.
All winter long, our streets were carefully plowed in a timely manner for our safety. After the recent storm that downed huge trees and branches along the town's streets, out came the Highway Department in full force. They cut, chopped and chipped these dangerous obstacles and removed them from the tree lines.
This was an extremely helpful service to so many in Dalton, and we'd like to say a heartful thank you to: Bud H. (supervisor), Mike C. Bruce C., Jason W., Brandon K., Glenn D. and Jay H. You are the best, and we are most grateful.
Pattie and Ron Pero, Dalton