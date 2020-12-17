Gratitude for our Dalton first responders
To the editor: Last Saturday night, a parade of police vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks drove up our street (slowly), sirens blaring. My husband Tim and I ran out on the lawn to see all the clatter. One by one, they slowly drove by, and in the middle, a brightly lit sleigh complete with reindeer and Santa glided by, as if on its own power, because the flat bed on which it rode was virtually obscured in the dark.
No one on our street had turned on outdoor lights. So, in the eerie black of a cold December night, Tim and I stood on our sidewalk waving, like kids, at this caravan whose sole purpose was to cheer town residents of all ages.
For some reason, it brought me to tears. The wild viciousness of this pandemic tamed for a few moments by our “rescue” professionals, doing just that: plucking us from interminable isolation in which we have lived since March. I imagined it cheered them, too, and gave them something to focus on other than the usual goings on about our small-town existence now strained from months of coronavirus fallout.
And so, for the rest of the evening, Tim and I enjoyed the brief excitement of this interruption as it brushed aside the cobwebs of uncertainty and loneliness; occasionally, we even remarked out loud how all the work and kindness that went into this grand yet simple gesture that held darkness at bay, how it turned our quiet night during this holiday season into something remarkable.
Thank you, Dalton fire, police and ambulance squads, and all those responsible for your successful efforts to bring cheer to our doorstep. We appreciate you.
Vickie Newman, Dalton