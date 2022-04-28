To the editor: This letter is long overdue. I would just like to remind everyone how fortunate we are here in the Berkshires to have a facility like Berkshire Medical Center.
I had the experience of being an inpatient there shortly before Christmas and found the doctors and nurses to be absolutely marvelous as well as marvelously kind. Shortly afterward, at the nearby Mount Carmel Care Center, I was in rehab and enjoyed recovery with the help of their excellent, sunny and well-equipped gym, where everyone was always smiling and welcoming.
Irene Willis, Lenox