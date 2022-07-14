To the editor: The recent Eagle article by Heather Bellow letting us know that an aviation magazine writer enjoyed landing at Walter J. Koladza Airport and visiting Great Barrington ("Flying magazine highlights Great Barrington in its July issue," Eagle, July 6) is particularly questionable to residents across the border in Austerlitz, N.Y., where unwelcome amateur pilots routinely cruise over our houses, fields and woods.
Day in, day out, from practically dawn until dark, our peace is shattered by the noise of engines; our air is compromised by the constant spewing of leaded gas (do we think that with gasoline prices being what they are, airfields are promoting the use of unleaded gas?); our safety and very lives are threatened by the aimless zigzagging and low, slow flying of pleasure-seeking pilots who are prone to accidents and care nothing about the havoc they wreak with lives on the ground. Our airspace has become a playground for aging retirees who can afford this hedonistic pastime.
It’s high time the Federal Aviation Administration and our regulatory agencies acknowledged the exploding number of private leisure aircraft that now dominate the skies and dictate when we rise in the morning and when we can peacefully go to bed. Oversight — local as well as federal — addressing this is overdue. Air rights are not only an urban issue. Moving away from major traffic arteries to the bucolic countryside, we didn’t sign up to have the equivalent of a motorcycle gang harassing us from the sky.
The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote last week: “A state’s interest in protecting the tranquility of private houses is certainly of the highest order in a free and civilized society.” The noise levels and disturbances we have been experiencing inside our homes over the last two years from people seeking recreation in private planes flying back and forth, over and around our houses and using our houses in New York state as markers from the air is outrageous and unacceptable. To quote Rachel Carson: “Why should we tolerate a diet of weak poisons, a home in insipid surroundings … the noise of motors with just enough relief to prevent insanity? Who wants to live in a world which is just not quite fatal?”
Hannah Hanani, Spencertown, N.Y.