To the editor: I understand that a very small, apparently well-funded, group of individuals continually puts up road blocks for the owner of the Walter J. Koladza Airport in Great Barrington whenever he seeks improvements. ("Great Barrington board scuttles attempt by several airport neighbors to cut operations there," Eagle, April 7.)
This very small group continues to “out-lawyer” the owner at every turn. These folks seem to want to close the airport and therefore decide what the larger community should and shouldn’t have. I believe the broader community doesn’t understand the consequences of this position.
My family is building a house in New Marlborough. We have a small airplane that my son and I built and the airport was a significant reason for choosing the area. I’m late to flying since I started within the last five years, but through flying, and as a retired aerospace engineer, I have come to realize the true significance of general aviation to all walks of life.
My greatest concern is the squelching of youths’ passion for aviation. In the airport office, there are cubbyholes with dozens of student log books: teenagers, young adults and old folks pursuing their passion through the airport flight school. Flying requires responsibility, discipline and critical thinking — life skills for future doctors, business owners, engineers and astronauts. Additionally, commercial aviation is experiencing the most critical pilot shortage in history. A study suggests that 790,000 pilots are needed to meet the demands of the next decade. Small airport flight schools feed that demand.
This airport has significant history. I encourage you to visit and ask to see Walt’s basement. It is a time capsule, with a fireplace and bar left as it was in Walt’s day. It has visitor’s signatures on the walls and ceiling, including those of politicians, actors and famous pilots. Walt was a World War II fighter test pilot and his wife was a significant contributor to women’s aviation. The airport’s history may equal the historical significance of William Stanley lighting up Great Barrington. If a community loses its history, it also loses its character.
Please be aware of the gem you have and your risk of losing it because of a small, vocal, well-financed group. Let’s work together to make sure that the airport remains and improves as needed. Can we work together to address issues, but still secure the future of this important community asset?
Rick Krueger, West Hartford, Conn.