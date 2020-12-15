Great Barrington Declaration’s claims fall flat
To the editor:
The Great Barrington Declaration was written by academics from Harvard, Oxford and Stanford universities. Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at Stanford and one of the co-authors of the declaration, argued in the October issue of Imprimis, a monograph published by Hinsdale College in Michigan, that hospitals would not be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients if the economy were left open, i.e., not locked down.
Now, of course, many hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and it is clear that Dr. Bhattacharya was wrong. Hospital admissions have spiked and thousands of people have died who would not have if the economy were locked down in an early and timely manner. The Great Barrington Declaration has thereby given the town of Great Barrington a bad name and the good people of that town should therefore think about how they want to treat the signers of the declaration if they dare to return.
Allan Gehring, Lenox