To the editors: The matter of short-term rentals recently has become the subject of a vigorous debate that has been long on opinions and short on data.
As a data-driven, professional property manager, I feel compelled to share our perspective on this complex issue.
Short-term rentals increase economic activity, drive demand for labor, spur development and investment, raise property values, and reduce the tax burden on local property owners while still generating net-new taxes. Great Barrington has long been a vacation destination; recent growth in short-term rentals has become a vital source of economic activity, from out-of-town visitors to restaurants, retail stores and tourist attractions, to homeowners who generate incremental income, which they spend on local service providers and contractors. Increased spending in our community and investment in local housing stock spur development and result in rising property values for everyone. The cherry on top is incremental tax revenue generated by local occupancy taxes, which relieves pressure on property tax payers, without the burden of tax collection.
Professional property managers ensure long-term community benefits. We take exceptional care of the properties we manage, and we work assiduously to ensure that guests are respectful of our clients’ properties, their neighbors and the community. From regular health checks and preventive maintenance to installing security and safety systems, we monitor and quickly address any issues. We apply similar diligence to vetting guests and enforcing rules to ensure smooth operations at the properties that we manage.
Limiting short-term rentals will not expand affordable housing. Numerous studies point to restrictive zoning and tax policies as the culprits behind the dearth of affordable housing in America. Most properties available for short-term rental in our region would never qualify as affordable housing, and limiting rentals at those properties will not create new inventory for affordable housing. Indeed, studies show that restrictions on short-term rentals depress development. Smart communities have tapped the proceeds of occupancy taxes on short-term rentals to support creation of affordable housing for residents.
We are proponents of regulation that stimulates economic activity, protects property rights and promotes public safety. We have drafted proposed regulations that constitute good policy on short-term rentals in the area, and we have shared our proposal with the town of Great Barrington. We urge residents to approve only sensible regulations that will protect their rights as homeowners and preserve our communities' well-being.
Bryan Frank, Egremont
The writer is founder and CEO of Posto Property Management.