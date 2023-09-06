Letter: Great Barrington needs affordable housing transfer fee

To the editor: Responding to Philip Orenstein’s Aug. 31 letter to the editor opposing Great Barrington’s proposed affordable housing transfer fee, it is noteworthy that Mr. Orenstein offers only conjecture that Great Barrington’s proposed fee, a mere half-percent for buyer and seller of homes sold for over $1 million, will cause construction of new homes to shift to Great Barrington’s neighboring towns.
The fact is that transfer fees have been implemented throughout the country without any such adverse impacts.
Mr. Orenstein argues that housing decisions are driven purely by tax considerations. Real estate data suggests otherwise. Great Barrington’s tax rate is higher than its neighbors, yet its real estate values remain strong. People move to and construct homes in Great Barrington because the town offers public services not available nearby and for proximity to all the superior markets, wonderful restaurants, performing arts (the Mahaiwe), cinema (coming again soon) and shops in town.
Mr. Orenstein does Great Barrington no favors by not assisting the town’s efforts to expand housing opportunities. Contrary to Mr. Orenstein’s views, the chief business of Great Barrington is not the real estate business. For Great Barrington to continue to thrive, it needs more and more accessible housing.
If Mr. Orenstein is truly concerned about Great Barrington business, he is going about this the wrong way. He should note all the “help wanted” and “store closing” signs around town and ask how he can help. Failing to provide housing in a community leads to businesses unable to attract workers to the community, which leads to failing businesses and ultimately a failing town. Great Barrington’s proposed transfer fee is one piece of a necessary effort to break this chain.
The sky will not fall due to a minimal, infrequently assessed half-percent transfer fee, but it will if Great Barrington cannot right its housing needs.
If you care about Great Barrington, if you care about businesses in Great Barrington, you should care for the proposed affordable housing transfer fee.
Peter J. Most, Great Barrington