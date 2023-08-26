Letter: Great Barrington needs to improve traffic safety on Division Street

To the editor: Division Street in Great Barrington has grown increasingly treacherous to the point where there is an accident almost every week at one of its numerous intersections.
Traffic of all kinds continues to increase on this "Barrington Beltway," including but not limited to tourists, second-home owners, delivery and landscaping traffic, yet Great Barrington has purposely neglected to make any modern improvements to any of this street's intersections over the past 30 to 40 years. I would suggest four-way stop signs and flashing red lights at every intersection. However, it appears that drivers have trouble reading big, red signs that say "stop" at these intersections, plus they stop at flashing yellows and drive through flashing reds.
I truly believe that the only way to get drivers on Division Street to maintain some semblance of common sense and safety is for Great Barrington to finally install standard three-phase (red, yellow, green) lights at every one of these intersections. In addition, flashing red "stop ahead" signs on Route 41 on approach to Division Street (north- and southbound) should be included to make drivers notice in advance.
The local police have too many responsibilities as it is to have any of their people constantly staked out on this street, and it's about time that Great Barrington cared as much about the safety of its local citizens as much as it does about vacuuming in all of its excess tourist and cannabis income.
Arthur Dellea, Alford