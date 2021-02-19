Great Barrington’s tribute to Black History Month
To the editor: Great Barrington of Berkshire Bounty is a picturesque town in the southwest corner of Massachusetts.
This town, though small in population, a little over 6,000 people, was rich in African American history and culture. This was the birthplace of W.E.B. Du Bois, American sociologist, historian, civil rights activist and author.
It was the home of Charles Anderson, longtime New York friend of Matthew Henson, explorer of the North Pole with Robert Peary. Charles Anderson, would on occasion, substitute for Henson at presentations when Henson was unable to be there himself.
Albert and Susie Mae Brinson established the first dry-cleaning business in Great Barrington on Main Street in the late 1920s. Mrs. Brinson was a friend of James Weldon Johnson, writer, civil rights activist and leader of the NAACP, as well as his wife, Grace Nail Johnson, also a civil rights activist. They were frequent patrons and confidants of the Brinson dry-cleaning establishment and Mrs. Susie Mae Brinson.
Martha Crawford was also a strong entrepreneur figure in Great Barrington. She established a tea room on Main Street, as well as an employment business on Elm Court, plus a boarding house. She and her husband, Isaac Crawford Sr., were the founders of the Macedonia Baptist Church on Rosseter Street in the early 1940s.
Members of the Crawford and Brinson family have also served this country faithfully in the military during several wars.
Great Barrington has continued to maintain an African American presence into the 21st century.
Richard E Brinson, Vero Beach
The writer was born and raised in Great Barrington.