Letter: Great Barrington should put Wassaic shuttle money where its intended

To the editor: The Great Barrington Select Board’s attempt to divert the Wassaic shuttle funds to Housatonic’s water problems is well-intentioned but misguided. ("Great Barrington Select Board asks Gov. Baker: Can we spend the money for the shuttle to the Wassaic Train Station on Housatonic's water problems instead?," Eagle, Dec. 21.)
Although the shuttle would start/end in Great Barrington, it would serve the entire Berkshire County. Many residents travel to New York City, and we welcome visitors from the city. The Select Board should drop the request to divert funds.
Leslie Gura, Williamstown