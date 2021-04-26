To the editor: Although initial reports suggested a local philanthropic couple intended to purchase and donate the 41-acre Great Barrington fairgrounds to the town, the most recent report suggests something more commercial and less philanthropic is being considered. ("Great Barrington couple plans to buy fairgrounds, donate part to town," Eagle, April 19.)
The report that less than half would be donated to the town, with the remainder reserved for retail and housing, deserves reconsideration.
The fairgrounds may be the last viable property for a large, not-so-central park for the town. While perhaps good-intentioned, splitting the grounds irrevocably may be the least-best option. Before the town goes too far down this proposed path, perhaps the town should consider viable alternatives.
To purchase the entirety of the property, just spit-balling here, perhaps the town could sell revenue bonds supported by cannabis tax receipts; a la a GoFundMe effort, ask residents to contribute to a purchase effort; sell naming rights (anyone interested in calling it “Guido’s Park” perhaps?) or undertake an eminent domain effort backed by future park, cannabis and sales tax revenues.
Given the fairgrounds' current blighted state, it is reasonable for the town to want to move forward with site rehabilitation. Hopefully the town will not be so overcome that it makes a deal current and future generations will long regret. Before we pave a little corner of our paradise, we should ask if there is a better way.
Peter J. Most, Great Barrington