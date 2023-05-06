Letter: Great Barrington shouldn't have to vote this late on critical town meeting articles

To the editor: 78-76.
That was the vote late Monday night that changed part of Great Barrington's short-term-rental bylaw that residents had agonized over for months last year.
The proposed article allows tenants of rental properties to in turn operate those properties as short-term rentals.
As Leigh Davis correctly pointed out, this proposal was submitted by a landlord and real estate agent, which should have raised eyebrows. It will also remove long-term rentals from the market.
As I understand it, anyone will be able to take on a long-term lease and never have to move in because running their rental as a short-term rental for just 150 days will turn a profit.
What is to prevent owners of multiple properties to arrange dummy long-term leases for all of them with friends or acquaintances and make the conversions to STRs?
This does absolutely nothing to preserve long-term rentals for people who need them the most and goes counter to the argument made last night by advocates that it will level the playing field between property renters and owners. Did anyone actually buy the plea of the landlord/Realtor on behalf of renters? He is a landlord and Realtor. Period. He has a stake in this. I smell a loophole that will be advantageous to the owners, not renters, and was surprised that the Select Board candidate from Housatonic spoke in favor of this measure.
I would also like to go say that taking a vote on these important citizen petitions, as well as significant Planning Board zoning changes, at nearly 11 p.m. with barely a quorum present does a serious disservice to this town by disenfranchising a good portion of the community. Streams of people left town meeting because of the late hour and were not able to debate these items or cast an important vote to preserve what we had all worked so hard to accomplish. The rest of us who stayed were exhausted and many succumbed to the clearly disingenuous arguments that both the short-term rental and Planning Board's zoning amendments would benefit low-wage earners in the community.
The latter is especially egregious, as it gives wide latitude to developers and could potentially exacerbate the affordable housing crisis after 20 years — when the mandated 10 percent affordable units expire.
A handful of extra votes could have made all the difference and any recourse we have to reconvene the town meeting on items that were brought up after hour three should be taken.
Julie Anidjar, Great Barrington