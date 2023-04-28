Letter: Great Barrington voters should keep, not weaken, short-term rental regs

To the editor: Let’s agree that Great Barrington’s annual town meeting, in Articles 39-41, presents a referendum on commerce versus community.
It asks: Should we permit unregulated short-term rentals in favor of unfettered commerce or are we better as a community by regulating rentals in favor of building neighborhoods?
Great Barrington voters might think they answered this question last year in favor of community building, and they did. It was only last June that the town spoke convincingly, with community besting commerce by a compelling margin. While the voters may have thought they could not have been clearer, the fact is they are being asked to repeat themselves at Monday’s town meeting. Hopefully, they do.
Great Barrington’s housing crisis — really, the region’s housing crisis — is not new. What is new is the deleterious effects of unchecked short-term rentals on housing stock. In a moment when we need more homes for lease, Airbnb and VRBO leasing reduces available stock. But more than that, short-term rentals replace families with transients. A neighborhood becomes a hostel.
Former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers was once asked why it was so important for the government to promote homeownership. He said that in the history of the world, no one has ever washed a rented car. Neighborhoods are stronger when neighbors have a stake in their care, which we assuredly will not have with revolving door short-term rentals.
Articles 39-41 seek to undo the town’s Short Term Rental bylaw. If passed, the town will again face unchecked rentals. The town considered this path last year and wisely chose the other. Nothing has changed since. If Great Barrington voters believed last year, as I do, that the town can ill afford unchecked rentals, then I ask that you please vote “no” on Articles 39-41 at town meeting.
Let’s end this debate, decisively, once and for all.
Peter J. Most, Great Barrington