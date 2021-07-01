To the editor: I want to share a wonderful experience I had in Pittsfield last Monday.
I drove in from Chatham, N.Y., to meet my daughter and granddaughter driving in from Boston for lunch (we hadn’t seen each other for two years). The designated meeting place, Marketplace Cafe, seemed too noisy, so I walked up North Street to find the Hotel on North with its restaurant. Since I walked a couple of blocks in the heat without finding it, I stopped a pleasant-looking young man to ask if he was from the area, and he said yes, he worked for the city. But he said he thought the Hotel on North restaurant wasn’t going to open for a while, and took out his phone to make sure. Then he suggested several other places, but said they often close on Mondays, and he actually took the time to check each one on his phone, and they were all closed. So I said thank you, I’ll stick with the Marketplace.
Then he asked me where I parked. I pointed across North Street, and he asked me if I had paid the meter. Well, it’s been a while since I’ve been to the town, and I didn’t recognize those posts as meters, so I said no. And he walked me across the street to show me how to feed the meter. So I asked him what he did for the city.
“I’m the commissioner of Public Works.”
Wow. So he’s responsible for why downtown looks so much better than it used to?
“But this is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
"And what’s your name?”
“Ricardo.”
Bravo, Ricardo, and thank you.
By the way, we had a good lunch at Marketplace.
Uel Wade, Chatham, N.Y.