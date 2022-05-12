Letter: Great to see a new theater production 'The Approach'

To the editor: Kudos to Shakespeare & Company in Lenox on the production of "The Approach."
The play stars three talented actresses who share their stories in every scene and with different versions. The women explore many topics and emotions. Their relationships change during each scene. Mark O'Rowe's play is a riddle and offers the audience a compelling look at very complex characters.
I highly recommend the play. It felt good to be back and see a production on stage, and now we can look forward to attending live performances again in person. Let's support our local theaters.
Jackie Browner, Pittsfield