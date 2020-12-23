Greener holidays
To the editor: The Lee Greener Gateway Committee, in conjunction with our Boy Scouts and Lion’s Club, is sponsoring a program to recycle holiday greens including Christmas trees and wreaths.
Trees can be dropped off at Monte Vista Farm at 190 East St. in Lee. You can also call the Lion’s Club at 243-6737 to schedule a pickup on Jan. 9 for a $5 donation, which will go to the scouts. Trees should be unsprayed and tinsel-free. The trees will be enjoyed by the Monte Vista goats.
The LGGC is also promoting a holiday rewrap. We are encouraging residents to use newspaper, comics, old calendars, etc., instead of buying wrapping paper. Remember: Reduce, reuse, recycle. Future generations will thank you.
Have a happy and safe holiday season.
Ron Giancola, Lee
The writer is a member of the Lee Greener Gateway Committee.