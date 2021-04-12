To the editor: I would like to urge the readers of The Eagle to respond positively to Fredric Rutberg's request that we support the adding of a second Report for America journalist to Eagle's newsroom. ("Read more about it: Help us continue to fund not just one, but two reporting positions through Report for America," Eagle, April 2.)
The fact that this reporter's beat would be data and public records strikes me as inspired. This is the kind of journalism the great I.F. Stone practiced for years, as he uncovered one travesty after another by plowing through government records that others ignored.
If the great work done by the current Report for America journalist on The Eagle staff, Danny Jin, is any indication of what a second reporter would bring to our news coverage, we will be rewarded many times over for whatever we can give.
Well done, Eagle! My check to "The GroundTruth Project" is in the mail!
Charles B. Dew, Williamstown