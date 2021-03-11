To the editor: The recent Eagle editorial "Berkshire County sees sparks of needed growth" was thought-provoking in celebrating the real estate boom of the past year as one of the most encouraging economic events here in years.
It was further correct in citing the challenges that are posed in rethinking real estate regulation if the recent gains are to be extended into the future.
But the editorial missed a very important characteristic of the recent growth and failed to take up the obvious opportunity to go beyond it. It passed up the opportunity to follow on with a discussion of the many initiatives beyond housing regulation that will be essential to continued — and increased — economic development in the Berkshires.
It was particularly glaring that a discussion of economic growth here did not even include the word "internet." Admittedly, internet coverage is a complicated and easily misunderstood or misconstrued issue, but everyone, from green to deep red seems to agree that lots of it, more and better, is desirable and crucial to the twin goals of prospering economically and keeping our young people here.
After years of stumbling at the state level with rural high-speed internet development, some of our towns have taken local initiative and developed their own fiber-optic systems. But even though almost 99 percent of our population now has access to marginally or fully satisfactory residential service, very few communities have developed fiber-optic infrastructure suitable for high-speed transmission and receipt at tech business levels. The several initiatives and entities advancing this must be encouraged to develop a modern business capability throughout the county if our full potential is to be realized.
Lest this letter repeat the missed opportunity of the editorial, it should be noted that significant other economic development efforts are and have been underway throughout the county. The list is impressive and encouraging. Recent very promising initiatives and successes of the Berkshire Innovation Center stand out. The ongoing economic development efforts of 1Berkshire, aspirational Community Economic Development initiatives through the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and life science education innovations at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Feigenbaum Center For Science and Innovation have been underway for as much as a decade — our local chambers of commerce and industry specific associations for much longer. Everyone associated with them will surely agree that enhanced internet capability will make these many initiatives more achievable, sooner.
Jean Jacques Rousseau, Lenox