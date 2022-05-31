To the editor: In a recent letter ("Letter: Guns aren't the problem," Eagle, May 26) the writer comments that “Violence has been here since the beginning of time," with which I agree.
She also mentions that “The weapons change but there’s one constant: people,” which I suspect most would agree with as well. She then goes onto comment that “People kill people,” which again is sadly quite true. She goes on to mention that “I can’t understand how this educated country can blame guns for all the killings." I guess this is where the consensus of agreement diverges, at least for me anyway, and I suspect some others.
People do kill people, and the means and methods have changed. Personally I don’t blame our national gun violence problem on the means (guns) themselves, as that would be untruthful. I do believe that the easy access to guns, especially semi-automatic rifles that were intended for use by military personnel engaged in combat, has provided the method for any individual who feels that they have been slighted in some way to seek revenge for a real, or imaginary, possible offense.
Unfortunately, until the issue of easy gun access is addressed, we should expect that gun violence will remain unchecked and the killings, mass or otherwise, will continue to occur. To expect otherwise is simply foolhardy.
Dennis Croughwell, Dalton