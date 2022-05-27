To the editor: I think former presidential adviser David Axelrod said it best when he described it as "Groundhog Day."
A shoulder shrug. We'll do the "thoughts and prayers," and when all the thinking and praying is done, nothing will change. As long as our lawmakers are beholden to the National Rifle Association, we can only wonder when the next massacre will happen.
We can't even agree on background checks for all those purchasing guns. And does it make sense that in many states an 18-year-old can buy an assault weapon but not a six-pack of beer?
Schools, churches, supermarkets — nothing is safe. The only "positive" aspect is that our country has been safe from external terrorism for quite some time. Why is that, you might ask? Why would foreign terrorists pay for an airline ticket to come here, risk their lives and/or end up in Guantanamo forever, when we are doing a better job at terrorism ourselves?
Yet another example of American "exceptionalism." We're exceptionally violent.
The civil rights activist H. Rap Brown once said, "Violence is as American as apple pie." Shame on us.
Irene Bernstein-Pechmeze, Stockbridge