To the editor: Violence has been here since the beginning of time. The weapons change but there's one constant: people.
I really don't understand how this educated country can blame guns for all the killings that are happening. Face the facts: People kill people. It's the cold, hard truth. It's obvious that our young generation are being brought up to think no matter what they want or do is perfectly fine. It's not. Surf the web; flag the violence on social media.
These young people can't help themselves from printing their thoughts and plans on social media. The government should be hacking the world wide web, not attempting to stop the criminals from possessing guns. That will never happen, unfortunately.
Kathy Withers, Lee