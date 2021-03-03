Gus Bickford must be held accountable
To the editor: Gus Bickford, the chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Committee, had prior knowledge of the homophobic attack on Alex Morse during the 2020 primary for Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District, but did nothing to stop it.
Further, some of the Massachusetts Democratic leadership, working behind the scenes, gave legal advice on the attack’s deliberately vague allegations — allegations that could have jeopardized Mr. Morse’s career and even his life. They knew they were playing with fire. But no one has been held accountable.
Homophobia has now been openly and knowingly deployed by the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s power structure to take down a threat. Everyone saw this, and saw that no one in the Mass. Dems leadership was held accountable. With no accountability, it can and will happen again. Progressive LGBTQ+ candidates will be reluctant to challenge party-backed incumbents. This will have a chilling effect, not just on politically engaged LGBTQ+ individuals, but on our whole community.
All Massachusetts Democratic organizations are complicit now. Those who wish to move up in the political hierarchy know that they must not publicly challenge the leadership on this issue. So, by their silence, they passively accept using homophobia as a weapon. And further, some homophobes among Massachusetts Democrats now feel empowered to openly express their homophobia. The state party leadership cannot separate itself from homophobia unless this situation is addressed in specific terms and with genuine consequences.
So I am asking Mr. Bickford to publicly acknowledge, at a minimum, that he and some of his associates had prior knowledge of the smear campaign being prepared against Alex Morse, and that some of his associates were involved in advising that campaign. I would like to know what he will do to make amends for the damage he has done to Alex Morse and to the LGBTQ+ community. Generic condemnations of prejudice are not enough. And I wish to know how he plans to address the Massachusetts Democratic membership and apologize for the use of homophobia to maintain the power structure from which he benefits.
Obviously, the weaponization of homophobia to bring down a political challenger is just the tip of the iceberg, pointing to other systemic abuses of power. This issue should and must be addressed in the future. But acknowledging and repairing the harm done to Alex Morse, to the LGBTQ+ community at large, and to the credibility of Mass. Dems chapters throughout Massachusetts must start now.
Drew Herzig, Pittsfield