To the editor: The other day, I received yet another letter describing a potential breach of my personal data.
The letter came from a company I did not know, Capture RX, of Portland, Ore. They do prescription drug tracking for various organizations, in this case Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and CVS Pharmacy.
I have not done business with CVS for several years on account of high prices and bad service. I am not overly concerned that someone in Russia has, and is misusing, my personal, medical information.
I get a letter like this about every three to six months now.
From my own limited experience with PCs, it appears we build sloppy, bloated software that is poorly secured and made for rapid release without thorough testing. New patches and security fixes are continually being issued. Acceptable flaws, by design, encourage hacking. We keep leaving the door open and keys in the ignition. Shame on us.
That Colonial Pipeline got hacked is pure negligence on Colonial's part. They didn't keep the door locked. Shame on them.
While some hacks may come from Russian-based criminals, they could have come from anywhere on the globe. I have gotten email type scams, reported to originate in Nigeria, India, Pakistan and who knows where. So, it comes from everywhere, not just Russia.
As far as I know, no Russian has ever done me any harm. On the other hand, the drug companies and the oil companies are ripping me off every day. Cost of my prescriptions have gone up over 40 percent since the beginning of the year. How much have gasoline prices gone up lately? Who are the real criminals here?
Walter A. Klinger, Pownal, Vt.