To the editor: I recall seeing men my father's age (who would now exceed 100 years old) stashing their fedoras and wool slacks to slip on blue jeans and sneakers.
These men had never worn our garb. They put us down during the 1960s for our bell bottoms and Beatle haircuts. Suddenly, these strait-laced old guys were joining in. It was sad. Listening to Perry Como while gussying up like Ringo Starr.
Today, we have the two titans of the Republican Party in a public bad hair (and political) rivalry that reminds us how hard we old fellas try to look hip. On my right is the shaggy, unkempt-haired Mitch McConnell — Kentucky's "Senator No" — versus on my further right ex-President Donald Trump — the bleach-blond-James Dean-meets-Elvis-now-add-on-that-mullet wannabe rock star.
The two oldsters are now duking it out via TV and, for Mr. Trump, via the press release (incompetently misspelling "incompentent"). Both flagrantly display what is professionally known in the tonsorial trade as "very bad hair."
Who wins? Both lose. Toss in England's Boris Johnson.
Act your age, gentlemen. You all are supposed to demonstrate "leadership." As a former hippie-haired Woodstock-attending but now short-shorn newspaper reader, I am witnessing men my age (75) vainly trying to look "today." Their cool-guy days, if they ever existed, are far behind them. One of their best near-future days? In a barber's chair.
Bruce H. Alexander, Hinsdale