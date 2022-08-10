To the editor: Several days ago, The Berkshire Eagle published an article reviewing Stockbridge Select Board Chairman Patrick White’s proposal to exempt certain lower-assessed residential properties from a portion of their property taxes utilizing the Massachusetts Residential Exemption Law that would allow the tax loss to be offset by an additional tax on second-home owners. ("Should full-time Stockbridge residents get a property tax break? The divisive issue has resurfaced," Eagle, Aug. 1.)
My assumption is that Chairman White’s idea is to reduce the property tax burden for single-family permanent residential homeowners who can no longer afford to pay their taxes and without tax relief would subsequently be forced to leave their homes.
To place Stockbridge into perspective with other towns in the Southern Berkshires, Stockbridge is designated an upper income census tract as defined by Community Reinvestment Act regulations. For the most part, Stockbridge residents are doing quite well, though some economically disadvantaged families in town might benefit from some property tax relief. The issues faced in Stockbridge are no different than similar census tracts around the country.
The Massachusetts residential exemption formula focuses on an assumption that lower-appraised homes relate to the inability of people to afford their property tax. The formula excludes the actual ability of these homeowners to pay their taxes. In Stockbridge, given its upper-income designation, most probably could pay their taxes. On the premise that some could not, if a person requests a tax reduction for hardship, the town can create a confidential process to review the individual’s income and expenses, an approach used by many other upper-income towns. It is a better way to look at this issue rather than applying the state’s legislative hammer to a problem that might not be as dire as the solution Chairman White is suggesting.
I recognize that the Board of Selectman intends to opine on this issue. Certainly, treating the second-home owners as the proverbial nail because it’s an easy way to solve a perceived problem is not a way to go if there are more targeted solutions that can actually address the real problem.
Howard Zern, West Hartford, Conn.
The writer is a second-home owner in Stockbridge and past president of the Beachwood-Lenstock Homeowners Association.